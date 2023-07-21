The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) did not object to a scheme which would see suckler farmers receive a Government payment for destocking or reducing numbers, the association’s president Tim Cullinan has insisted.

Cullinan said it was Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue himself who ruled out the measure for suckler farmers six months ago in Thomond Park, Co Limerick.

The IFA president explained that his association rejected the Minister’s “half-baked” Food Vision report in its entirety at the time, as there was no funding plan to develop the beef sector.

Objections

“It is not correct for the Minister to claim [the] IFA’s objections were to individual proposals in the report. [The] IFA has consistently set out our willingness to engage in meaningful discussions on all proposals when the order of priority is addressed and funding levels are provided,” he said.

Cullinan was responding to claims by Minister McConalogue that it was farm organisations that objected to a suckler cow cull scheme.

A number of suckler farmers have criticised their lack of inclusion in a similar scheme under discussion for the dairy sector.

Plan

The IFA president was joined by the association’s livestock chair Brendan Golden in his criticism of Government’s suckler policy.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. \ Donal O'Leary

“The Government needs to tell us what their plan is for sucklers and come forward with a properly-funded plan for the sustainable development of the sector,” Golden said.

He insisted that the IFA has put forward detailed proposals to Government for suckler and beef farmers to help provide the sectors' economic viability and enable them to hit climate targets.

Golden said the beef sector is “facing even more challenges” in light of Brexit and the UK market’s opening to Australian beef imports.

MACC

Both Cullinan and Golden were responding to the Teagasc MACC publication last week, which outlined a 29% reduction in the suckler herd for agriculture to hit its 2030 climate target of a 25% reduction in emissions.

Suckler farmers are facing more and more challenges, warned the IFA.

Cullinan claimed that the Teagasc MACC suckler herd decline projections are based on “trends in suckler cow numbers under current Government policies”.

“The fault here lies with our Government, who need to put confidence into the sector with a properly funded plan,” he warned.

