Farmers will have the chance to hear from all the candidates running for seats at the IFA's top table this week. / Patrick Browne

This week will see candidates running in the upcoming Irish Farmers Association (IFA) elections going head to head in 10 different counties.

All debates are set to kick off at 8pm and will run up to 2 November ahead of the 12 December count.

Two candidates are in the running to be the next president of the association - current south Leinster chair Francie Gorman from Co Laois and current national treasurer Martin Stapleton of Co Limerick.

The position of deputy president is also being contested by two candidates - farm family chair Alice Doyle from Co Wexford and Connacht chair Pat Murphy from Co Galway.

To keep up with the latest news from the first round of hustings on Monday, check out the Irish Farmers Journal live blog being updated from all three debates.

Where and when are the hustings?

Monday 2 October

President and deputy president debate in the Castle Hotel, Macroom, Co Cork.

South Leinster chair debate in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Connacht chair debate in the Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, Co Galway.

Tuesday 3 October

President and deputy president debate in Lawlors’ Hotel, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

South Leinster chair debate in the Farm Centre, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Wednesday 4 October

President and deputy president debate in the Inn at Dromoland, Dromoland, Co Clare.

South Leinster chair debate in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Co Carlow.

Thursday 5 October

President and deputy president debate in the Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

South Leinster chair debate in Kettles Hotel, Co Dublin.

Connacht chair debate in the Travellers Friend Hotel, Castlebar, Co Mayo.