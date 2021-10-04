Hedgerow cutting is now permitted until the end of February. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) environment and rural affairs chair Paul O’Brien said that while hedgerow cutting is now permitted to the end of February, farmers should be aware that hedges provide food, shelter and habitats for wildlife and birds throughout the winter months.

O’Brien commented: “Ideally, we should do as little as possible with our hedgerows and they should be allowed to grow upwards and outwards.

“If hedges are starting to spread too far into fields, the sides can be trimmed back to keep them under control. It’s recommended to only cut one third of hedges each year to benefit the environment as much as possible,” he said.

He said that hedgerows contribute significantly to biodiversity and carbon sequestration, and he encouraged farmers who are considering planting additional hedgerow to do so this winter.

New hedges

“New hedges should be planted between November and March, depending on weather conditions. Planting new hedges can increase the number of full trees within the hedge and the density of the hedges,” said O’Brien.

The IFA chair emphasised the need for farmers to communicate with contractors about maintaining hedgerows and explain what they want to achieve from hedge-cutting.

“Farmers should speak with contractors about leaving some thorn trees uncut or doing less cutting than previous years. Farmers need to make sure their contractor knows what they want,” he added.

Paul O’Brien is also the Smart Farming programme leader.

For more information on the Smart Farming programme, click here.