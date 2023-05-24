Farmers can make changes to their applications without penalty until 14 June \ Gerry Faughnan

Monday 29 May is the deadline for Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) , Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, the National Reserve, and Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC).

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe has reminded farmers that the deadline is quickly approaching, and that the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has indicated that over 99,000 people have applied for BISS. Rushe has said, “this means there is a significant number of farmers out there who have yet to apply.”

“I’d encourage farmers, particularly those submitting applications themselves, to double check that applications aren’t still on the AgFood.ie system in draft format,” the IFA deputy president added.

Advised

Brian Rushe also advised all farmers to “check that all schemes have been applied for, and that Space for Nature estimations haven’t materially adjusted after the DAFM recently identified system anomalies that have since been corrected, as there is still time to make amendments.”

Farmers can make changes to their applications without penalty until 14 June.

The IFA's deputy president encouraged farmers to submit their applications on time, especially “when you consider the importance of direct payments to farm income, the new application infrastructure, and multiple new schemes this year,” he said.

The final two BISS clinics held by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine will take place between 11am-6pm at the venues below:

Wednewday 24 May - Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Thursday 25 May - Spring Hill Court Hotel Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny