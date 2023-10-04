A complaint sent to the IFA regarding the alleged inappropriate nature of one member’s behaviour towards another was not acknowledged for several months, according to the complainant.

A female member of the Kerry IFA executive has accused the association of not acknowledging or replying to a complaint she submitted in April of this year, in which she stated that she was “frightened” and “intimidated” by a male Kerry IFA member.

The complaint, in email form and seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, was sent to then-chair of the IFA rules and privileges committee Martin Stapleton. In her April email, the female Kerry member said she had to repeatedly ask the man in question to leave her home when he called there. The woman alleges that she received no acknowledgment or response to this email from Stapleton, or anyone in the IFA.

In another follow-up email in June, the woman again highlighted that she felt bullied and intimidated by the man, with whom she had no relationship other than through their work with the IFA.

In the June email, she said that the man had repeatedly called and texted her during a period between 8 and 14 March 2023. She also said she received no IFA response to this June email. The female Kerry IFA member showed the texts sent to her by the man in question to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Response

The Irish Farmers Journal asked the IFA if it had replied to any of the email complaints sent by the woman.

“The matters raised here, that have been reported to the IFA, are being dealt with, along with a number of other complaints arising from issues related to the Kerry county executive.

“We are not in a position to make any comment on individual complaints,” the association said in a statement.

The woman confirmed on Wednesday that she was contacted in recent days by the IFA rules and privileges committee current chair Brian Rushe.