Liam McHale of the IFA speaking at the IFJ Beef Summit. \ Dave Ruffles

Wexford IFA is hosting a webinar on the burning issues of fertiliser prices and markets and how farmers should best respond to unprecedented high prices.

Speakers include Teagasc’s John Pettit and James Doran who will look at best options for fertiliser usage on tillage crops and grassland.

The IFA’s Brussels director Liam McHale will analyse global trade and supply, while the Irish Farmers Journal’s Pat O’Toole will look at the Irish fertiliser market. Wexford IFA’s grain chair John Murphy will speak on current fertiliser prices.

John Murphy of Wexford Grain IFA at the 48hr beef protest outside Slaney meats, Bunclody, Co Wexford.

It kicks off at 8pm on Monday 24 January and can be accessed at www.ifa.ie/e6vHG.