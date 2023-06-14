I see the IFA has a packed agenda this week – and most of the work is in Washington DC.
Its 29 county chairs, president Tim Cullinan and other national officers, are Stateside to meet the US Secretary of State for Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Milk Producers Federation, and farmers to discuss market and environment challenges, as well as key trade between Ireland and the US. The IFA delegation will also meet with US-based officials from Bord Bia, Ornua and the Irish Embassy.
SHARING OPTIONS: