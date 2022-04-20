The IFA held almost 550 meetings with public officials including TDs and Department of Agriculture officials between January and December 2021, according to the 2021 lobbying register.

The IFA remains the organisation with the second highest level of lobbying activity in the State, behind business group Ibec and followed in third place by Macra.

The Irish Farmers Journal can reveal the IFA also logged over 730 emails, some 400 phone calls, 130 letters and 19 submissions as part of its political engagement during a year which saw the finalisation of the Government’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027, launch of the Climate Action Plan and COVID-19 restrictions.

Submissions included proposals to Government on Budget 2022, the CAP plan, the Climate Action Plan and nitrates.

A large number of IFA representatives were involved in the lobbying activity including national officers, county chairs and committee chairs. The politicians lobbied include Ireland’s 13 MEPs, a wide range of TDs and senators, Government ministers and their officials.

The CAP plan’s finalisation was a major lobbying focus over the last four months of 2021, with over 40 meetings held with public officials on the plan in this period alone.

The IFA lobbied specifically on the beef sector and the schemes relating to it such as BEAM and BDGP more so than any other farm sector. The concerns of horticulture farmers, including those relating to peat and labour, also featured in some 10 rounds of lobbying activity.

Meanwhile, the pig sector, hugely affected by increasing input costs and static prices of late, featured four times in the IFA’s engagement with politicians in 2021.

The IFA also reports to have lobbied politicians on the “threatening” tone of some correspondence to farmers from the Department, a request for lead to continue to be allowed to be used in guns for use on agricultural land, delays with the driver theory test due to COVID-19 and the cable car challenges which faced farmers on Dursey Island, Co Cork.

Macra makes 16 submissions

While Macra’s lobbying activity in 2021 was lower than that of the IFA, the young farmer organisation almost made as many submissions to politicians, with some 16 formal proposals on the ideas of young farmers made to decision-makers, compared with the IFA’s total of 19.

Macra also recorded about 110 meetings with and 130 emails to politicians and Government officials during the 12-month period. The association’s lobby return included limited numbers of phone calls and letters.

The CAP also featured strongly in Macra’s lobbying activity. Gambling awareness, contraception, addiction and mental health also featured.

The ICMSA reports to have held over 70 meetings with public officials and to have sent them almost 50 emails. The ICMSA engaged with politicians on topics including banking, climate, rewetting, water quality and food prices as well as those more niche to dairy farmers including milk prices, the Glanbia deal and calf exports.

