The IFA has hit out at the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett after she said the levelling of payments would see more part-time farmers and less intensive farmers, something which she said would be welcome.

Minister Hackett told the Seanad: “With a levelling of EU direct payments in the form of convergence and other measures, it’s quite likely that we will see more part-time farmers in the future.

“Some bemoan that, but I believe it is something which should be welcomed, encouraged and indeed supported.”

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan said this would be a shocking comment from anybody, never mind a minister in the Department of Agriculture.

The minister is effectively celebrating the fact her policies are making farming unviable

Cullinan added that the comments made by Minister Hackett that farmers having to go part time because of reduced payments should “be welcomed” is an astonishing position.

He said that many farmers are forced to work off farm because of the drop in their incomes arising from reduced direct payments.

“The minister is effectively celebrating the fact her policies are making farming unviable.

“The minister is correct that ‘part-time farmers’ should be supported. Many of these farmers are actually working more than 40 hours on their farms, but also have to work off-farm in order to survive,” he said.

It shows they are completely hostile to anyone trying to make a living from farming

Cullinan believes that the minister has now revealed the real Green agenda which is to destroy farmer viability.

“This comes on top of the actions of Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe writing to the banks asking them not to lend to young farmers.

“It shows they are completely hostile to anyone trying to make a living from farming,” he said.

Cullinan argued that Minister McConalogue must clarify immediately if he too feels that the destruction of farm viability should be welcomed.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said direct payments make up a huge percentage of drystock farmers’ incomes.

“The minister’s statement today will confirm the suspicion of many farmers that Minister Hackett and the Green Party are running the show and are seeking to put livestock farmers – whether full time or part time – out of business,” he said.