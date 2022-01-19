An Irish Farmers Association (IFA) delegation led by President Tim Cullinan visited Strasbourg on Wednesday 19 January and will remain for Thursday 20 January in advance of a European Parliament vote on animal transport proposals.

The recommendations put forward by the parliament’s Committee of Inquiry on the Protection of Animals during Transport (ANIT) will go before the full Parliament on Thursday.

Speaking from Strasbourg, IFA president Tim Cullinan said farmers expect Irish MEPs to back the less restrictive amendments put forward by Irish MEP Billy Kelleher.

Cullinan said Irish “calves are highly sought after in the European market”.

“They are very robust and healthy, and thrive well. Our animal welfare and transport are of the highest standard, which is why there is such demand for our calves.”

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden, who is also in Strasbourg ahead of the vote, said the ANIT recommendations have “the potential to severely impact the competitive trade in this country, including the movements of in-calf animals, which is a key trade for farmers and marts”.

Golden said “this approach is not acceptable and must be rejected by our MEPs”.

He said the unique island status of Ireland must also be recognised in any proposals in order to ensure Irish farmers continue to have unfettered access to the single market.

“Irish farmers support and implement the highest welfare standards in the world and this includes the strictly controlled transport of animals.

“Seeking to change the rules because other countries fail to implement them is not acceptable.”

