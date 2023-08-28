The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has been inundated with queries seeking clarity on the Solar Capital Investment Scheme, according to the association's environment chair Paul O'Brien.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and the Department of Agriculture have provided little or no information to farmers on when approvals will be issued, O'Brien argued.

This, he said, is despite tranche one of the scheme opened for applications in early spring.

"All farmers have heard from the Government recently is how they need to do more and change practices to meet our climate targets. Over 750 farmers applied for the Solar Capital Investment Scheme funding, demonstrating their willingness to play their part.

'Commitment'

"However, we are questioning this Government's commitment to keeping up its side of the bargain," he said.

O'Brien added that there is no logic to having the scheme sit under TAMS, as now solar grants are being delayed because other grants within TAMS need to be decided upon.

The IFA has requested that a separate fund be established to manage the Solar Capital Investment Scheme to avoid this situation, he said.

“The lack of transparent information about the scheme and how the Department plans to manage the high level of applications raises concerns about the Government's genuine intent to promote sustainable practices within the agricultural sector.

“Farmers are in limbo regarding their ability to proceed with these solar installations. It is simply not good enough.

"Farmers will not react well if the Government does not step up to the plate and offer all eligible farmers who applied for this scheme the agreed upon funding," he concluded.