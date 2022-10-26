The IFA’s national council has suspended Kerry IFA dairy chair Michael O’Dowd, following a complaint from Kerry IFA county chair Kenny Jones.

The council considered the report prepared by independent investigator Gerard Dollard at its monthly meeting last Monday 24 October.

It overwhelmingly supported the recommendation brought by the IFA rules and privileges committee, which was to suspend Michael O’Dowd from holding any officer position in the organisation for a period of four years, to be reviewed after a period of two years.

National council members had copies of Dollard’s 41 page report at Monday’s meeting.

The IFA’s rules and privileges chair Martin Stapleton stated: “This was a matter that had to be independently investigated in full. When an officer or member comes forward to raise allegations of such a serious nature, it requires a thorough process which is fair to the person or persons complained about, as well as the complainant.

“The county chairman showed great courage in coming forward with his complaint. No one should have to endure the messages that were sent to him.”

Michael O’Dowd stated that the “whole process was a flawed procedure”. He believed it to be “biased” with “the full legal back up used against one officer and for another.”

“IFA as a public organisation must adhere to fair procedure and act impartially,” O’Dowd said, claiming that “this didn’t occur in this process.”