Golden said the attempts by factories to stop price increases by talking down the trade are not justified \ Donal O'Leary

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden has strongly criticised attempts by factories to reduce beef prices.

UK prices, he said, are steadily increasing and prices in our other key export markets remain strong and steady.

"Supplies of finished cattle are tight with further reductions in numbers expected over the coming weeks and months, based on the Bord Bia supply projections.

“The number of prime cattle is extremely tight and there’s no flush of grass cattle expected in the coming weeks due to the late spring, with further reductions in numbers anticipated in the coming weeks,” he said.

Strong demand

Demand for beef is strong, he added, and will increase further over the coming months as supplies tighten both here and in our key export markets.

“Farmers are selling the most expensive cattle to produce at this time of year and must be rewarded for the investment they have made in ensuring factories have a consistent year-round supply of finished cattle,” he said.

Golden said the attempts by factories to stop price increases by talking down the trade are not justified and are a cynical attempt to take confidence out of the trade.

“Factories must stop the games and reflect the market strength and production costs in beef prices.”