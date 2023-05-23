Niamh Lenehan has been appointed as CEO-designate of the agri-food regulator.

It is the new governmental authority tasked with regulating the food supply chain and will play a critical role in restoring fairness to the Irish food supply chain and leveling the playing field in talks between farmers, processors and retailers.

This is an important role in ensuring that food retailers, food processors and all those involved in buying food produce from farmers comply with the unfair trading practices directive, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said Lenehan’s “appointment comes at a time when farmers were never more in need of a voice and regulation to stand up for their livelihoods in an ever more dysfunctional food supply chain”.

Submissions

“[The] IFA has made submissions to strengthen the proposed legislation and the priority must be that the bill [agriculture and food supply chain bill 2022] passes all stages and the new office is operating as soon as possible.

“Today’s food supply chain is dominated by a small number of big players at retail level. Their dominance is determining the livelihoods and future of farmers and food producers,” he concluded.