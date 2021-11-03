Last week, farmers protested at Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s visits to Tullow, Kilkenny and Thurles marts over the failure of the main Government parties to stop the destruction of farming by the Green Party.

Furious

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “Farmers are furious that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have rolled over on the CAP strategic plan.

They have allowed the Greens to run riot with their ‘Alice in Wonderland’ version of rural Ireland, which will wipe out a cohort of our most committed farmers”.

Protests continued this week in marts around the country.

Thomas O'Connor, IFA Kildare chair.

North and South IFA Tipperary chairs Imelda Walsh and Erica O’Keeffe, IFA president Tim Cullinan and deputy president and Brian Rushe, with elected officials and IFA members at Thurles Mart.