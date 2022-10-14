A group of IFA officers from the southeast region who recently completed a suicide awareness course.

A group of Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) officers completed a suicide awareness course last week.

It is the first event of its kind undertaken by IFA officers, according to Wexford IFA chair Jer O'Mahony.

"With world mental health day being on Monday 10 October, we decided it was something that would be of benefit. We contacted the HSE, who conduct such courses for their own staff.

"They explained that they are done within each regional health area. So last [week], officers from each county within the southeast region - Kilkenny Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and south Tipperary - sat the course and received citations."

Listening

O'Mahony said that they learned what to listen out for.

"If you have concerns, sometimes you have to ask the question straight up," he said. "Worldwide, it's proven the best way to get an honest answer."

He added that "it was important to make no promises that you can help or keep silent, but that you will work to get them the help they require. You have to look after your own mental health as well," he said.

O'Mahony added that a person who is struggling with their mental health may think that they are clearly explaining how they feel to you, but it mightn't be at all clear.

"You need have the antennae up high," he said.

A counsellor was present in the room and available to talk to those present due to the nature of the content of the meeting.