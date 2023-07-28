Celebrations as Tim Cullinan was deemed elected as 16th president of the Irish Farmers Association. / Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) national elections later this year will be conducted by means of a hybrid postal vote and branch vote system.

Thursday's national council meeting expressed strong opposition to moving fully to a postal vote system, the proposal brought forward following last month’s preliminary discussion on a raft of rule changes.

It seemed unlikely that the required two-thirds majority would be obtained for a postal vote. Instead, the hybrid option was resurrected and approved.

New voting system

Under the new system, all registered IFA members will receive ballots for the presidential and deputy presidential elections.

Members can then either cast their ballots by return of post or attend their branch AGM, bringing their voting form to cast it there.

It was the most contentious of the many rule changes proposed to the national council, which approved the other recommended changes.

Other changes

The national officers' council (NOC) has been strengthened with additional delegated powers.

Currently, the NOC consists of the president, the deputy president, the four regional presidents and the national treasurer/returning officer.

This committee can now be augmented with up to three co-opted members, subject to “a transparent process and criteria agreed in advance" by the national council.

The national council also decided on Thursday to separate the national treasurer and national returning officer positions.

Martin Stapleton, the current holder of those roles, has stepped down as national returning officer, as he is a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Deputy president Brian Rushe has assumed the role of national returning officer with immediate effect and will be the presiding officer at this year’s elections.

The IFA president’s term will, from now on, be a single four-year term, rather than the current format of two two-year terms.

In a mirror of the NOC co-option option, each of the IFA’s 16 national committees can have up to three members co-opted, either from Macra or the IFA’s own Future Leaders programme.

“It’s important that we continue to renew the organisation and send out a strong message that [the] IFA is open to new people, new ideas and new ways of doing business,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan.

To that end, a further rule change means that any person who has served 12 years on national committees will not be eligible to go forward for election if somebody who has not served on any national committee is validly nominated.