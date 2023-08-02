The new programme proposes to introduce a PES payment, which needs to reflect the income foregone from timber production. \ Donal Magner

The IFA president, Tim Cullinan, has announced five proposals that would allow farmers return to planting to the scale they did previously.

He launched the IFA’s forestry policy statement The New Forestry Programme – A Lost Opportunity on Wednesday, which is designed to encourage farmers back into the afforestation programme, which is still awaiting State aid approval from Brussels.

The five proposals include:

Payment for ecosystem services (PES)

This payment needs to be offered to farmers in exchange for managing land to provide ecological services.

The new programme proposes to introduce a payment which needs to reflect the income foregone from timber production and must be extended beyond the proposed seven years.

Regardless of what forestry scheme farmers opt for, they can at best plant 65-68% under a commercial crop.

Farmer premium rate

The removal of the farmer non-farmer premium differential has had a hugely destabilising effect on farmer planting. The IFA acknowledges the restoration of the 20-year premium period, but maintains that farmer annual premiums need to be higher than non-farmer payments in recognition of the wider rural development benefits they provide by planting.

Forestry licensing

Under the current regulatory system, a farmer is required to apply for an afforestation licence and later to build a road and to harvest the forest. Elsewhere in Europe, private forest owners have a proportionate regulatory burden that reflects the size of forest and the type of operation. In addition, unlike Ireland, EU forest owners received licences within an agreed timeframe. A similar approach in Ireland needs to be urgently introduced. Forest road and thinning operations should be removed from the licence system and approved under a forest management plan.

Ash dieback

The treatment of forest owners, whose ash woodlands are being devastated by the disease, has undermined confidence and trust in forestry. Until this is properly addressed and the loss of timber earnings recognised, farmers will not commit their land to forestry.

Replanting obligation

The replanting obligation is a key barrier to farmer participation in forestry and should be reviewed.