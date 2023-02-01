The event will be held on Tuesday in Killcullenn Mart, Co Kildare. / Phill Doyle

The IFA has partnered with the Kildare Age Friendly group to host a free entry event on aging in Kilcullen Mart, Co Kildare on Tuesday 7 February.

Teagasc, an Garda Síochána and various health services bodies will be to hand out information to those attending.

It will be targeted at over-55s but all ages are welcome, as are those from outside Kildare.

The event will run from 10:30am to 2pm and lunch will be served at 1pm.

The Older Person's Council, Irish Heart Foundation Nurses, Mental Health Ireland, Awareness Head to Toe and the HSE will provide health and wellbeing information to interested attendees.

A new health and active living programme - Fitstix for farmers - will also be launched with the Kildare Sports Partnership.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon will open the event and the Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann Seán Ó Fearghaíl is to speak on prostate cancer.

Kildare county council’s climate action team will also be on hand to answer farmer queries.