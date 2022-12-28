IFA president Tim Cullinan taking part in a panel discussion at the Food Vision conference in Dublin Castle.
Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne, Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman and IFA president Tim Cullinan at an event to mark National Community Engagement Day.
IFA president Tim Cullinan with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina; Alice Doyle, chair of the IFA farm family committee and Teresa Roche, vice-chair of the IFA farm family committee, during a visit to the IFA stand at the National Ploughing Championships in September.
