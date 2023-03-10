Many potato farmers will be forced out of business unless packers and retailers are willing to increase returns, says IFA. \ Donal O' Leary

The IFA is planning a national meeting for potato farmers who it says are facing an exodus from the sector.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the meeting will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, next Wednesday 15 March at 7pm.

“The mood among potato farmers is at an all-time low, and we are facing an exodus similar to the vegetable sector if action is not taken urgently,” he said.

Not viable

Cullinan contended that “commercial potato farming is simply not viable this year with land rental, fertiliser, fuel and storage costs”.

“Many potato farmers will be forced out of business unless the packers and retailers are willing to increase returns to their farmer suppliers,” he said.

IFA potato committee chair Sean Ryan said the upcoming potato season is “hanging in the balance” because of what he described as a broken food chain. “IFA has pointed this out for the past 18 months but we are at breaking point. Growers simply cannot afford to put crops in the ground this year if changes are not made,” he said.

Forced to export

Ryan said that potato farmers are being forced to export their produce rather than supply to Irish retailers.

“Shipments of potatoes have been exported to Portugal, with good demand for more Irish potatoes reported. It is a sad state of affairs when growers are forced to export potatoes because the cost of storage is unviable,” he said.

IFA potato committee chair Sean Ryan. \ Patroick Browne

The IFA potato chair warned that growers are “currently weighing up their options for plantings this year” as the “numbers are simply not stacking up for them”.

“The pricing model is broken. Growers must be paid for the huge energy cost of storing potatoes from the time of harvest to ensure a continuous supply throughout the year.

“Potato farmers need the market to return a fair price that makes their farms viable,” he concluded.

