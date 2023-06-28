Celebrations as Tim Cullinan is deemed elected as 16th president of the Irish Farmers Association at the count centre in Castleknock Hotel, Co Dublin. \ Philip Doyle

A new system of voting for the IFA’s national elections has been proposed to IFA’s national council.

Currently, members vote at a meeting of their local branch. The ballot boxes are sealed before being forwarded to IFA headquarters for opening and counting in public.

A direct postal voting system, where voting papers would be sent to all registered members to be returned to a competent third party for collating, was proposed to the council this week.

A “hybrid system”, which would see voting papers posted to all members and then brought to the local branch meeting, was also proposed. The postal vote narrowly won, by a vote of 22-20.

The postal vote proposal will now be finalised for the next council meeting, where a two-thirds majority will be required to adopt it. Monday’s meeting of IFA’s ruling body, the national council, was devoted entirely to considering proposed rule changes.

Other electoral changes supported by council include:

The change in electoral term for national officers from two two-year terms to one four-year term.

The separation of the national treasurer and the national returning officer positions.

In future, national returning officers will be prohibited from seeking other positions within the organisation, even if they resign the returning officer position.

A full review of how the IFA is funded, to include the often-vexed question of the voluntary levy, will be undertaken and concluded by the end of the year.

A proposal to augment the national officers committee (NOC) was also approved in principle.

Up to three people could be approved by council to bring diversity or specialised skills or experience to the NOC, which currently consists of the president, deputy president, treasurer, the four regional chairs and the director-general.

The nominees would have to be IFA members, and would serve for a maximum of four years.