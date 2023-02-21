Dribble bar slurry equipment should be included in the next tranche of TAMS III, says the IFA.

The expanded farm investment list for TAMS III is a “positive” development, but there is a “glaring omission” when it comes to dribble bars, says the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins said that while the terms and conditions of TAMS III are yet to be released, it appears to be “more comprehensive than its predecessor and will lead to significant increase in demand, particularly in the likes of solar”.

“This increase in demand will need to be matched with similar ambition in terms of funding to ensure farmers of all sectors and sizes are able to get financial support under TAMS,” he said.

IFA rural development chair Michael Biggins. \ Andrew Downes

Biggins encouraged farmers considering on-farm investment to review the new list of eligible investments and explore their options.

He noted that the IFA was successful in its call for the addition of cattle underpasses, farm roadways and fencing to the grant aid scheme.

Dribble bars

However, the IFA rural development chair warned that dribble bar slurry equipment is a “glaring omission” from TAMS III.

“They were hugely popular in TAMS II and with a clear need to meet our emissions ceiling, the move to exclude them doesn’t make sense.

“Trailing shoes are not suitable for use on many smaller farms. Removing dribble bars will now force those farmers to use contractors, who are already overstretched at key slurry-spreading times of the year,” he said.

Contradiction

Biggins highlighted a contradiction where Government grant aided dribble bars for farmers in derogation to meet their mandatory obligations using low emissions slurry spreading (LESS), but, now, as thresholds for using LESS are reduced, they decided to exclude dribble bars.

He said the move forces those farming at much lower intensity levels towards more expensive LESS options.

“We are asking the Minister to revisit this and look at including dribble bars in the next tranche of TAMS III,” he said.

The IFA said it will be meeting with the Department of Agriculture in the coming days to further discuss the dribble bar issues with the new TAMS.

