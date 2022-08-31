Comment

Reports from growers indicate that sales are picking up marginally as schools return and the holiday periods draws to an end. It is widely reported that crops did not recover from two successive droughts in the space of one month and that yields will be reduced in many regions. Like the UK, it is feared that significant rainfall now would do more harm than good. The price of new-season Queens remains in the region of €4.60 to €5.50 ex-farm in 10kg bags.

There is serious concern about the inflated cost of production this year and many growers are considering their options for next season. Meetings continue with packers and retailers ahead of the new season. The IFA will hold an online meeting for growers in the coming week.

'Dismal' situation in UK

The situation in the UK remains dismal. Unirrigated sites are mostly past the stage of recovery and some worrying indications of sprouting and secondary growth are evident. Many crops in England grown for packing have now been burnt off, but well-irrigated late varieties will benefit from the rain and should produce good samples. In Scotland, there has been another 10mm to 25mm this week, which has benefited some crops, but there are still concerns that yields of whites particularly will be restricted. Lifting remains difficult and there have been rejections again this week for bruising.

Across Europe, there are continued reports of poor crops due to drought conditions over the summer period. Rain 10 days ago has helped lifting conditions, but was considered to be not enough to have any great effect on the crop in most areas.

Yield test digs in France are now showing a similar trend to 2018 and 4% below the five-year average, but senescence is more advanced this year.