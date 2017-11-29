IFA potato market report Tuesday 28/11/2017
By Contributor on 30 November 2017
The recent cold snap and dark evenings have ensured a steady demand for potatoes.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 29 November 2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 22 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...