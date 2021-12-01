The availability of seed potato for the upcoming season is a main concern for growers at present

Comment: Domestic consumption and retail trade are beginning to pick up due to the time of year and also the current course of COVID-19.

There is uncertainty for growers supplying the food service sector, as many events are now being cancelled and it is difficult to predict trade from now until Christmas.

The availability of seed potato for the upcoming season is a main concern for growers at present and lobbying efforts continue to devise a two-way model for trade between the EU and the UK.

Across Europe, the seed trade is in full swing, with large volumes moving at higher rates than a year ago.

Trading started two weeks earlier than usual, yet the crop in Europe was two weeks later than usual. Yields are said to be good, as are prices.

The Northwestern European Potato Growers (NEPG) have announced that the 2021 crop was average/good across its membership, but that cost of production was rising. Eastern Europe is expected to be short of potatoes later in the season.

Increased transport, container and energy costs are expected to be reflected in this season’s export movement. Export prospects are otherwise seen as good.