Markets remain unchanged and bagging trade is reported to be sluggish following the bank holiday weekend. Heavy showers over the past week were welcomed by growers in the southeast especially, although some areas are still relatively dry.

Early Queens will begin to be lifted in the southeast in the next 10 days. The price of peeling material is in the region of €130/t.

Back to market

Across Europe, processing factories are reported to have worked “like never before” in May and growers with excess to contract still left in store are hoping that buyers will need to come back to the market in June.

Although some areas are still relatively dry, further heavy showers this week have taken away any immediate concerns about the crop.

Export markets are now much quieter and imported Mediterranean new crop from Egypt, Israel and recently Spain are taking over the early fresh sector before new crop arrives.