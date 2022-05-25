Planting is still ongoing in the northwest, while limited harvesting is taking place in the southeast. \ Donal O' Leary

Comment

Markets remain unchanged and remarkably quieter than what we had experienced for the past two seasons.

Planting is still under way in Donegal following a two-week period of unfavourable conditions. Liftings of Premier and Home Guard continues at small levels in the southeast this week.

Favourable growing

Growing conditions have been favourable to date, with recent rainfall welcomed by growers. The announcement this week of a €3m scheme for the seed potato sector is a positive step for the seed industry.

Rainfall

Thunderstorms across northern Europe (10mm to 30mm) have tempered forward positions, although many areas remain very dry and there is still concern about the development of the early crop. Higher prices have dampened demand on export markets, but there is still movement of frying varieties (Agria) to Spain.

In the UK, recent rainfall was welcomed by growers, with amounts of between 7mm and 14mm. However, irrigation is still taking place in some areas.