Farmers are worried about the huge increases in costs for the year ahead. \ Philip Doyle

Comment: Markets remain largely unchanged and consumption appears to have improved slightly in the last fortnight.

Colder, wetter weather has slowed planting progress of early crops this week and there is uncertainty around weather events which are forecast over the weekend.

Input costs, particularly fertiliser, continue to cause huge concern for growers planning for the upcoming season.

Across Europe, costs of production have also increased greatly, particularly fertiliser and energy, but also labour.

Exports of product within Europe and also on to world markets are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Fresh market prices are holding firm, with some increases, but export trade to the east and Spain is still not very dynamic and not helped by rising ex-farm prices.

Delayed planting is likely to extend the export season from the UK and the eventual planted area may be down by 10%.