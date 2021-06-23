Growth rates of Queens have improved over the past two weeks following warmer conditions.

Comment: Markets are largely unchanged this week. Indoor dining can recommence next week, which should increase activity in the food service sector.

Prices in the peeling sector continue to be reported up to €200/tonne.

Merchants are actively seeking top-quality product as stocks continue to tighten.

Growth rates of Queens have improved over the past two weeks following warmer conditions. Liftings have commenced, albeit at very low volumes.

It will still be a few weeks before significant quantities are on the market.

Across Europe, physical prices in the processing sector have dropped this week, as growers try to clear stores before quality deteriorates. Demand for frozen product is increasing as lockdown is being eased.

In the UK, buyers are looking for Maris Piper, but stocks are almost clear. Buyers have been reluctant to pay some higher values that have been asked for isolated lots and have instead chosen to pull end of season contracts forward in the hope that new crop will arrive in time.