Potatoes: 05/04/2022

Ex-farm potato prices reported to the IFA

Low High Average

Rooster box €380 €450 €400

Rooster 10kg €4 €5 €4.50

Queens 10kg bag €5 €6 €5.50

Kerr Pinks €5 €6 €5.50

Comment: Markets remain largely unchanged at present and are reported to be subdued, especially in comparison with trade experienced during the pandemic. Energy costs remain to the fore for potato growers with stocks in storage. This, coupled with higher production costs for the 2022 season, is causing many growers to reconsider their planted area. Many growers may be forced to cut back on planted acreage as a result. These spiralling costs must be recognised and paid for by potato packers and retailers.

Cold weather has affected the eastern Mediterranean this year and crops are delayed by around two weeks in Israel and Cyprus, with a possible delay of four weeks in Sicily. In the UK, it was another difficult week for free-buy of all varieties and there are reports that growers are already considering clearing stores for stock feed rather than face ongoing costs for storage.