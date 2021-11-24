Good harvesting progress has been made in Donegal over the past week.

Comment: The cold spell forecast is expected to boost domestic consumption, but there is continued uncertainty for the food service sector as COVID case numbers continue to rise.

Good harvesting progress has been made in Donegal over the past week, with some growers nearing completion.

Again, variable yields are reported and quality appears to be very good.

In the UK, there is now more of a focus on best quality main crop samples now.

Although demand has not been exceptionally strong, some growers have managed to force prices higher in the east.

Quality Marris Piper is in demand and it is reported that it is very difficult to find samples without bruising.

In Europe, fresh markets are reported as holding to firm, with promotions generating more demand. Exporters report general enquiries from eastern Europe and good movement from Germany from where transport costs are lower.