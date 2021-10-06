Many growers are reporting that crops are slow to die back.

Comment: Markets remain steady, with strong demand reported at processing and retail level.

Harvesting is progressing well throughout the country, with some regions nearing completion and progress continuing in Donegal.

Many growers are reporting that crops are slow to die back after desiccation, as many were only sprayed in early September.

Again, most growers are reporting that yields are average at best. The price of peeling material is reported to be in the region of €220/t to €240/t this week.

In the UK, haulage issues continue to dominate movement into packers’ stores, resulting in extended loading times and slow ex-field clearance.

It is reported that an unsettled forecast for the week ahead has focused minds and any lower-priced quotes have been dismissed.

Across Europe, harvest progress is variable. Isolated rain this week will improve lifting conditions, although it is still very dry in Belgium where irrigation before lifting is still required.

Growth cracks and hollow heart are reported to be contributing to higher-than-normal levels of waste.

Processing factories are back up to full capacity and with the ongoing strength of the US dollar, there are good prospects for exports of product from Europe on to world markets.