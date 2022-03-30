Growers currently storing potatoes are experiencing significant costs due to the rise in energy prices.

Comment: Consumption has improved slightly over the past two weeks.

However, it is still behind when compared with last year when lockdown measures were in place. This is particularly evident for native varieties.

Growers have continued plantings this week, as ground conditions have improved drastically following the latest spell of dry weather.

It is reported that many growers will be forced to cut back on planted acreage of 2022 crops due to input costs.

Growers currently storing potatoes are experiencing significant costs due to the rise in energy prices, which must be recognised and paid for by potato packers and retailers.

Across Europe, the cost of production is also affecting growers’ forecasted planted areas for the upcoming season.

In Poland, the planted area is expected to be well down because of increasing costs. Only 50% of the French fry processing contracts have been signed. Plantings have continued in the UK also this week.