Potato growers have been reminded to grow varieties for their target markets.

Comment: Markets remain stable, albeit slower than this time last year, mainly due to restrictions lifting and consumer trends adjusting as a result.

Early plantings in the southeast are well under way as ground conditions are exceptionally good for the time of the year.

Growers are reminded to grow for their markets as we approach this period. There are additional reports that saleable yields are reduced as merchants seek out top-quality prepack stock.

Across the European market, fresh market prices are holding steady and exports are “ticking over” at recent values, although there is reported to be good movement from Germany to eastern Europe because of the lower transport costs.

In the UK, demand for Maris Piper is described as reasonable again and particularly for top-end samples where some growers are trying to force values higher. Fry quality is adequate to good this year.

However, many samples show harvester damage and bruising which require additional grading.