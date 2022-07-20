British Queens are now more readily available at retail level.

Comment

Home consumption and retail sales have taken a hit over the past week due to soaring temperatures. Queens continue to be lifted in the northeast and volumes are now available in retailers.

Again, sales took a hit last week, but the cooler temperatures forecast should improve this situation.

Out in the fields, crops are very dry due to the high temperatures and lack of moisture, hence forecasted rain for the weekend will be very welcome. Many countries in Europe are reporting a reduction in the planted acreage for 2022. Lack of rainfall is becoming an increasing problem in mainland Europe.

In the UK, main-crop varieties are now starting to show the effect of the very high temperatures this week and soil moisture deficit levels are increasing by the day.

High evaporation levels have reduced the amount of water available to the crop and programmes are rapidly falling behind. Partial irrigation bans are reported in the Fens. Crops without irrigation are suffering badly and a high proportion of these are grown for the processing sector.