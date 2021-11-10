Input costs for the upcoming season remain the main concern for potato growers, according to the IFA.

Comment: Potato consumption has improved slightly as colder weather sets in.

Demand in the food service sector remains buoyant.

Harvesting continued over the last week, but many growers are now finished. Input costs for the upcoming season remain the main concern for growers at present, fertiliser costs in particular are very uncertain.

Excellent quality of Kerr Pinks and Golden Wonders have been reported to date. Yields appear to be back on last year.

Across Europe, harvesting is almost complete and the availability of supplies direct from field has almost come to an end.

With crops in store, growers are now pushing for higher prices. There are quality issues with the crop, including growth cracks, but, to date, there have been very few rejections.

In terms of exports, there is good volume movement to the Canaries again this week. Prices are described as firm and holding and there has been the odd increase for frying varieties. In the UK, Marris Piper prices remain firm, with most crop in store. Again, growers are pushing for higher prices as buyers are having difficulty sourcing high quality samples out of store.