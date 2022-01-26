Input costs, especially the price of fertiliser, are going to make the 2022 season very challenging.

Comment: Markets are slowly regaining momentum after the Christmas period.

January is typically a slower period and this, combined with milder than usual temperatures, has slowed consumption rates slightly.

There is good news for the processing trade, as all restrictions are now lifted on the hospitality sector.

There are continued reports of reduced saleable yields, as size and quality issues are becoming more apparent.

Input costs, especially the price of fertiliser, is going to make the 2022 season very challenging. The price and availability of seed remains to the fore also.

No alignment between the EU and the UK has been reached to allow seed potatoes to be imported from Scotland.

Across Europe, fresh market prices are firm, with some good demand reported in the cooler weather, but export movement is still slow to improve. However, there is a steady movement from Spain to France for good washing quality.