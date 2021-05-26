Potatoes: 25/05/2021

Ex-farm potato prices reported to the IFA

Low High Average

Rooster box €320 €380 €350

Rooster 10 kg €3.30 €3.80 €3.50

Whites Box €300 €350 €320

Kerr Pinks €5.00 €5.50 €5.30

Comment: Warmer weather is welcomed by growers to drive growth following a very cold and wet May. Recent rainfall has led to poor conditions in parts of the country and delayed plantings in the northwest. There are reports that early crops are delayed in coastal areas due to wind damage. Delays in plantings and cold weather conditions will inevitably lead to a late year and a shortage of stocks before the new season begins. There are some reports of increased activity in the food service sector, with outdoor dining returning next week and indoor dining proposed to return later in the summer.

Across Europe, as restrictions ease, factories are increasing production and buyers are showing more interest in the limited stocks of good-quality free-buy, with some opting to delay contracts to be sure of supplies later in the season. This is echoed in the UK, where quality remains crucial in free-buy markets, with tightening supply of top-quality material for sought-after varieties. Overall demand on the fresh market remains good, but stocks of old crop are adequate and poorer-quality lots are being moved to biogas outlets.