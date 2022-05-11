Markets remain stable and largely unchanged, with sales reported to be steady. New-season early crops are developing well, with recent rainfall very welcome in the southeast. Harvesting of Home Guard and Premier varieties should begin in the next couple of weeks. Growing conditions have improved with recent rainfall. Planting of 2022 maincrop is now nearing completion in many areas, with many growers reported to have planted less due to input costs.

In Europe, futures prices have strengthened this week with the current spell of cool overnight temperatures and dry weather adding confidence to the longer term. Buyers in the processing sector have returned to the market and values are stronger again this week. In the UK, demand for maincrop is still sluggish but contacts report slightly more interest in new crop this week. Quality salads are becoming increasingly hard to find and prices remain firm.