Comment: There is renewed optimism for the hospitality sector as indoor dining will soon recommence for fully vaccinated individuals.

Retail demand remains positive, despite the usual lull at this time of the year.

Demand for Queens is very strong and excellent quality continues to be reported.

A few growers in the southeast have finished digging and growers along the east coast are starting to harvest.

More volumes will come on to the supermarket shelves in the coming weeks.

Prices are reported at around €875/t in bags. Stocks of packing quality main-crop are very low and should command a premium.

In the UK, crops are currently looking good, but some regions are particularly dry, causing some concern for the main crop. In Scotland, the area entered for seed this year at 10,430ha is just under the 10,439ha entered last year.

Yields of early processing crops in both Belgium and Germany are reported to be running 20% to 30% lower than the multiyear average and some crops are already senescing.