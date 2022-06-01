Comment

Market demand remains just about on par with 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the commencement of school holidays could negatively affect this.

Liftings of the earliest varieties continue this week. However, it will be few weeks before the first lifting of Queens takes place in the southeast. Stocks of premium quality packing material are tightening as we head into June. Growers who are storing crop continue to be hammered by storage costs.

European rain

Most areas across northern Europe have received 10mm to 40mm over the last 10 days and there were further showers this week.

There is now less concern about early crop development and buyers are much more relaxed. Factory production remains at full capacity.

Growers have shown more willingness to offer free-buy this week and values have plateaued having reached their highest for the year last week.

In the UK, sales of early crops are described as “slightly disappointing” to date and irrigation continues in many areas.