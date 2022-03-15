Comment: Planting has halted over the past few weeks due to wet weather.

As markets readjust to post-pandemic life, growers are reminded to be mindful of this when planning for the 2022 season. The cost and availability of fertiliser remains to the fore for growers’ concerns, along with rising energy costs.

Similar sentiment is echoed across Europe.

In Europe, prices for fresh potatoes are steady, but export markets are still weak and supplied mainly by seed tops.

Demand from eastern Europe had been falling off, but the large influx of Ukraine citizens may create fresh interest.

Transport cost is a huge issue at present. Diesel prices have escalated to the point that forward prices are not being offered and buyers are having to accept on-the-day quotes. Planting has also been delayed across the UK due to wet weather conditions.