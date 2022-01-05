Input costs for the upcoming season continue to be a huge concern for growers.

Comment: Retail demand was buoyant over the Christmas period and remains steady as we set into what would be a typically quieter time of year.

There was continued upheaval for the food service sector over the festive season, as restaurants were forced to shut at 8pm.

The pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in market trade as we begin the new year. Input costs for the upcoming season continue to be a huge concern for growers.

Input costs for 2021 had already increased significantly, but the signs for 2022 are hugely concerning.

Across Europe, traders are reporting intense disappointment following the recent resurgence of COVID-19. Trade continues to be affected, with various lockdown measures imposed in different member states.

In the UK, movement of maris piper has not been fast, but quality samples are starting to command a premium.

Buyers of maris piper have been looking for quality stocks for contract top-up, but there have been rejections again for bruising.