More Queens are coming on to the market this week and demand is reported to be very strong - IFA.

Comment: Retail demand remains buoyant and there is optimism for the hospitality sector as the vaccine roll-out ramps up this week.

Prices of peeling stocks are reported at €180-€200/tonne.

Rainfall over the weekend was welcomed by growers, although regional variation was significant. More Queens are coming on to the market this week and demand is reported to be very strong. Stocks of main-crop continue to tighten significantly and merchants are actively seeking packing quality material.

In the UK, trade has been described as subdued, as outlets de-stock old-crop material in anticipation for new-crop potatoes.

Crops are currently looking good, but some regions are particularly dry, causing some concern for the main-crop.

Across Europe in the processing sector, factories are reported to be at or near full capacity. In the fresh sector, volumes are starting to increase, although lifting has been prevented by heavy showers in some areas and values remain relatively firm.