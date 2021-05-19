Sunshine and warmth is now needed to help with potato crop development.

Comment: Domestic consumption remains buoyant and retail demand remains strong, especially with the unusually cool weather we are experiencing.

This cold snap is also affecting the growth of early and main crops.

Recent rainfall has helped in many parts of the country, but it is verging on too much.

Sunshine and warmth is now needed to aid crop development.

There are many reports indicating that it will be a ‘late year’, which will further stress the availability of stocks for the remainder of this season.

In the UK, indoor dining is set to open next week and there is talk of a slight shift in demand between sectors, rather than an increase in demand overall.

The North-western European Potato Growers (NEPG) group has estimated that plantings in the four main potato-growing countries will be back by 3% to 5% this year. Emergence has also been delayed by cold weather, which could limit supplies of new crop in early July.