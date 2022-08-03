Comment

Trade at retail level remains average for this time of the year. Processing trade remains quite positive, with peak holiday season upon us. Scattered rainfall over most regions was welcomed by main-crop growers.

Queens continue to be lifted this week. Sales have been sluggish with the recent heatwave, but reports indicate that trade is improving. The quality of old-season Rooster remains very good for this time of the year.

Demand

In the UK, it is reported that old-crop whites are still in demand, although quality issues are becoming more restrictive and in Scotland there are very few suitable quality samples remaining. Crops on unirrigated sites have “stood still” since the very hot weather and yield potential “is already severely restricted”.

Across Europe, prices in the fresh sector are under pressure. Traders blame the “early season” with good yields of early varieties and reduced consumption in the hot weather. Mediterranean imports are still being cleared.