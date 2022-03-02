Planting of early crops remains suppressed this week following quite a wet period over the last number of days.

Comment: Now that the majority of restrictions are lifted, we will see a return to pre-pandemic market trends.

Growers are reminded to be aware of this when planning their 2022 crops. From an Irish perspective, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will further compound commodity price rises, in particular fertiliser and energy on top of already elevated levels.

In Europe, recent enthusiasm in the processing physical market has also stabilised and prices this week are described as “firm but mostly unchanged”.

Export trade is limited due to the high ex-farm prices, although seed tops are trading ex-farm in Holland.

In the UK, in terms of main crop, there are signs that contract movement will pick up next week and buyers contacted report that they have also received more orders for free buy.

Poly cover has had to be replaced following the strong winds and there was also wind damage on some of the earliest crops, which has set the crop back seven to 10 days.