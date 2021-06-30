“Shed Talks” – IFA deputy president pictured giving a “Shed Talk” in Portlaoise last week. On the agenda was CAP, the climate, rural crime and more.

IFA president Tim Cullinan attended a farm protest in Brussels last week to highlight the dangers for farming in EU proposals.

The event was organised by Copa-Cogeca, of which Tim Cullinan is the first vice-president, and Belgian farmers groups la Fédération Wallonne de l’Agriculture and Boerenbond.

IFA president Tim Cullinan speaking at a farm protest in Brussels last week.

“A cohort of farmers, many of whom are our most productive farmers, are being hit with huge cuts under the CAP.

“In addition, climate proposals contained in the Green Deal could result in huge additional regulations being imposed on the same group of farmers,” he said.

“The EU policies, and those of our own Government, will have a very negative impact on these farmers and will make them unviable,” he said.

Farmers want to work on climate action

According to the Teagasc National Farm Survey, only one-third of farmers in Ireland are viable.

“Farmers want to work on climate action, but there has to be real engagement. Setting targets without any regard for the consequences won’t work,” he said.

Sanctions needed to deal with irresponsible dog owners

IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to implement the necessary controls as a matter of urgency to tackle irresponsible dog ownership.

He said farmers’ patience with the authorities on this issue is fast running out. A recent incident resulted in over 20 fatalities from dog attacks in Co Tipperary.

Dennehy said the significant increase in dog attacks over recent months is a severe concern for sheep farmers, and the message is simply not getting through.

There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control

“The Minister for Agriculture must advance controls and enforcements for negligent dog owners. We need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible,” he said.

“There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times and for those whose dogs are identified worrying/attacking livestock,” he said.

The IFA sheep chair said the lack of action from the Government and local authorities to put appropriate sanctions in place to deal with the irresponsible behaviour of dog owners is unacceptable.

Dennehy said the IFA No Dogs Allowed campaign would continue, highlighting the damage uncontrolled dogs inflict on cattle and sheep and the urgent need for appropriate legislation to protect farmers and their livestock.