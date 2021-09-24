Tim Cullinan, president of the IFA, with farmers at a protest against Government plans to force through the climate action bill. \ Damien Eagers

Sitting IFA president Tim Cullinan has been returned unopposed for a second term, commencing January 2022.

The IFA’s national returning officer Martin Stapleton confirmed that nominations closed for the positions of IFA president, deputy president and regional chairs, for which elections take place every two years.

Cullinan was the only nominee and will commence a second two-year term in January 2022.

His deputy president, Kildare dairy farmer Brian Rushe, was also returned unopposed, despite some speculation that there would be a challenger for his position.

Contest

There are two nominees - and therefore a contest - for the position of Ulster/north Leinster chair. The nominees are former IFA Monaghan chair Frank Brady and IFA Meath chair John Curran.

The successful candidate will succeed outgoing chair Nigel Renaghan.

Munster regional chair Harold Kingston was nominated and returned unopposed.

Connacht regional chair Pat Murphy was nominated and returned unopposed.

South Leinster chair Francie Gorman, who has completed only a partial term after taking up the role at Christmas 2020, was also nominated and returned unopposed for a second term.